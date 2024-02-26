AP Top-25 Poll, Week 17: What latest rankings tells us about NCAA Tournament futures

The new AP Top-25 poll for men’s college basketball was released on Monday and madness is in the air as we’re just mere days from the beginning of March.

There was’t as much shakeup in the poll as last week, but there is a new team occupying the top spot this week. But were there any big picture changes as far as national championship odds are concerned? We’ll take a look below with all odds being provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Shuffled up the Top 10 and @UHCougarMBK takes over at No. 1 in week 17 pic.twitter.com/SxB8w6yOT5 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 26, 2024

Top contenders

The top-5 contenders in title odds are No. 3 UConn (+500), No. 1 Houston (+750), No. 2 Purdue (+750), No. 4 Tennessee (+1300), and No. 6 Arizona (+1400).

As alluded to earlier, Houston is the new top team in the country as UConn slid a few spots down due to last Tuesday’s blowout loss to Creighton. While they were slightly punished for the setback, the Huskies still remain the odds-on favorite to win the NCAA Tournament with the Cougars and Boilermakers still right on their heels. The top five are all currently in first place of power conferences, so DK oddsmakers are putting a lot of stock into that distinction.

No. 11 Auburn (+1800), No. 9 North Carolina (+1800), No. 7 Kansas (+2000), and No. 8 Iowa State (+2000) continue to occupy the space of being top contenders with value with No. 5 Marquette (+2200) and No. 16 Kentucky (+2200) also lurking in that territory. These are teams that have shown vulnerability at certain points of the year, but have looked like legitimate national title contenders when everything is clicking. UK in particular epitomizes this as last week, it fell at the buzzer to a middling LSU team before absolutely boat racing Alabama at home. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see any of these teams break into the upper tier of odds contenders if they go on a tear in the next few weeks.

AP poll risers

Auburn and No. 12 Creighton (+3000) were the only ranked teams that made a somewhat noticeable jump in poll, moving up three spots from where they were last week. The Bluejays interestingly enough made the jump despite losing to St. John’s by 14 on Sunday and they remain in NCAA Tournament sleeper territory.

A notable addition to last week’s poll was No. 24 Florida (+7000) and it stayed at the same spot this week. The Gators have won eight of their last 10 games while flying under the radar and both pollsters and oddsmakers are beginning to take notice. They’re beginning to entire sleeper territory and anyone who wants to wager on Todd Golden’s crew winning it all should do so right now while there’s extreme value.

AP poll fallers

No. 15 Baylor (+4000) dropped four spots after dropping back-to-back games to BYU and Houston last week. The Bears are still a tournament sleeper and those losses can be attributed in part to the injury to sophomore guard Langston Love.

BYU (+6000), Texas Tech (+8000), and Colorado State (+12000) were the three teams that fell out of the poll this week, all continuing to have long odds to win it all.

Ranked mid-majors

This week’s ranked mid-majors are No. 17 Saint Mary’s (+7000), No. 20 San Diego State (+7000), No. 21 Dayton (+8000), No. 22 Utah State (+10000), No. 23 Gonzaga (+8000), and No. 25 South Florida (+30000). With UConn losing last week, Saint Mary’s now holds the nation’s longest win streak at 15 games and metrics like NET and KenPom back the Gaels up as one of the top teams in the entire country. Gonzaga is sneaking up right behind them in the West Coast Conference standings and the Bulldogs appear to be rounding into form right as tournament season approaches. The two teams will meet this Saturday and the winner will most likely get a boost in tournament odds.

USF is an interesting addition to the poll at 25 as it is now ranked for the first time in program history. The Bulls are on a 13-game win streak and having already claimed a share of the AAC regular season title, they are arguably the biggest surprise in the entire country. Despite this, their inclusion into the NCAA Tournament is not guaranteed as bad early-season losses to Central Michigan and Maine drags their resume down. They’ll most likely have to earn their way into the big dance through the AAC tournament and that’s why they remain a huge longshot. Still, keep an eye out for what’s going on with Amir Abdur-Rahim’s group in Tampa.