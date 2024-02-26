Injury update, game status for Miami guard Nijel Pack vs. UNC on Monday

The Miami Hurricanes head to Chapel Hill on Monday evening to face the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Miami guard Nijel Pack will be sidelined for the matchup as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury.

Miami's Nijel Pack (lower body) is OUT for tonight's game against North Carolina, per Jim Larranaga.



Averages 13.7 PPG.



Has not played since 2/14. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2024

This will mark the fourth game in a row without Pack for the ‘Canes. He last played on February 14 against Clemson. In his absence, Miami has gone 0-3, though it is important to note that they are 0-6 in their last six games. Their recent spiral brought them from 6-5 to 6-11 in conference play, and they are effectively eliminated from postseason contention.

The Hurricanes faced North Carolina earlier this month and lost in a close 75-72 finish. Pack scored a team-high 20 points, tying Norchad Omier, and added three assists. The guard averages 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

North Carolina enters as a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.