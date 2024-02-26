Injury update, game status for Baylor guard Langston Love vs. TCU on Monday

The Baylor Bears take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday, February 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Baylor fell to TCU in overtime at home earlier this season and now head to Forth Worth for a second shot at the Frogs. Bears guard Langston Love is questionable to play in Monday’s game as he deals with a leg injury. Love will be a game-time decision after missing Baylor’s most recent overtime loss to Houston.

Baylor's Langston Love (leg) is a game-time decision for tonight's game against TCU, per a school spokesman.



DNP in last game.



Averages 11.1 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 26, 2024

Love has been dealing with the leg injury since early February. He sat out of three games in a row before attempting to make a reappearance in Baylor’s game against BYU on February 20. However, he needed to be helped off the court by his teammates at halftime, and was clearly still in pain and unable to play.

Love averages 11.1 points, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game. Baylor is 2-3 since his injury and has lost every matchup against a ranked team in that time frame. Last time Baylor faced off against TCU, Love contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds. His presence at the three-point line has been a significant factor in Baylor’s offensive success this season.

Check back for more updates on Love’s status ahead of tip-off. Baylor enters as a 2.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook.