College basketball picks: West Virginia vs. Kansas State best bet on Monday, Feb. 26

We have Monday night action in the Big 12 as the West Virginia Mountaineers head to the “Little Apple” to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. K-State took the first matchup between these two teams 81-67 back on January 9.

West Virginia (9-18, 4-10 Big 12) still finds itself in last place in the conference after falling in a 71-64 setback at Iowa State on Saturday. The Mountaineers actually led by one midway through the second half before going scoreless for nearly six minutes, a stretch that allowed the Cyclones to go on a 14-0 run and put the game to bed. Kerr Kriisa led with 12 points in the loss.

Kansas State (16-11, 6-8 Big 12) ended a three-game losing skid by knocking off BYU in an 84-74 victory on Saturday. The Wildcats never trailed in this game and were superb from the field, shooting 56.3% to the Cougars’ 40.8%. Arthur Kaluma went off for 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in the win.

The first matchup between these two foes was a two-point game at halftime before K-State pulled away by holding WVU to just 25 points in the second half. The Mountaineers have had the least efficient offense in the Big 12 per KenPom and have to find a way to crack a Wildcat defense that has been effective. The key will be the three-ball as WVU is shooting 37.2% from three in conference play while KSU has held Big 12 opponents to a league-low 27.1% on that front.

What this game means for West Virginia

WVU has been brutalized through Big 12 play and at this point, it is simply fighting to not finish last in the conference. The good news for the ‘Neers is that there is still a path for them to earn a first-round bye in the Big 12 Tournament, but they have to step up and start stacking wins down the stretch. That has to begin tonight.

What this game means for Kansas State

K-State is currently out of the NCAA Tournament field in the eyes of bracketologists, but can still work its way back onto the bubble depending on how it finishes the regular season and performs in the league tourney. The Cats have to handle business against weaker opponents and a home loss to the last place team in the Big 12 would be devastating to their March Madness hopes.

WVU vs. Kansas State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -9.5

Total: 143

Moneyline: K-State -485, WVU +370

Pick: Under 143