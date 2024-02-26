Will Marvin Harrison Jr. workout at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

The 2024 NFL Combine is set to start on Leap Day, February 29th when defensive linemen and linebackers start their drills in the afternoon. But many fans will be setting their alarms for Saturday afternoon when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs get going. Unfortunately, we won’t get a full array of the top picks working out as Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr. are all set to not test at the combine.

Unlike Daniels and Williams, Harrison Jr. plans on not testing at his school’s Pro Day either, per Albert Breer. Breer reports that Harrison Jr. will meet with teams at the combine, but won’t do any training geared toward timed drills. He hopes this will get him ready for the NFL instead of getting him ready to test.

Harrison is the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the draft and not testing shouldn’t hurt his draft stock according to draft analysis Dane Brugler, but he does say some teams do have Malik Nabers ahead of Harrison on their draft board.

The majority of mock drafters out there believe Harrison will pair with Kyler Murray, as the Cardinals have the fourth pick in the draft. The Top 3 picks will likely be the Top-3 quarterbacks.