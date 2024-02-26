Clippers get ready for new era with new and improved uniforms, logos

The Clippers are scheduled to open their new home, the technological marvel that is the Intuit Dome, in time for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Now to match their new home the Clips have introduced new logos and new uniforms. And, boy, are they a massive improvement.

I’m going to be 100 percent honest — the Clippers current uniforms/logos are amongst the worst in the NBA. The logo is incredibly boring, just LAC within a basketball with seemingly no identity or direction and the uniforms are blandly going for a modern aesthetic with almost nothing distinguishing them in either a good or bad way. They instantly forgettable. There will be no fond memories or yearning for throwbacks for this era of Clips gear.

The new uniforms, on the other hand, have a distinct identity, tying back to the Clippers’ long-neglected nautical inspiration and to the previous Clippers jersey font, which is a welcome return. The red Statement alternative really leans into this new identity with nautical elements on the side and a nice angled Los Angeles script on the front. Additionally, moving to from the royal blue of the current identity to navy blue looks to be a major improvement based on all three uniform sets and the new court design.

The logo is also a major improvement, with the Clipper ship design (including basketball lines on the hull) and, as Uni-Watch alludes to, the compass inspiration markedly better than the boring LAC in a basketball logo that has been the team’s identity for a while.

One interesting element noted by Uni-Watch is the fact that Nike did not take the lead in designing these uniforms. Instead, Uni-Watch reports that sports branding agency Doubleday & Cartwright and designer Matthew Wolff led the effort along with the Clippers’ internal design staff. You can see this design is perhaps not as wild or distinctive as recent Nike-designed sets have been, but sometimes simple is better. And that certainly appears to be the case here.

With the opening of their new arena, including the interesting idea of The Wall fan section requiring demonstrated dedication to the home team, as well as its new brand identity, a new era is definitely dawning for L.A.’s other basketball team.

