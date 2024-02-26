MLB Injury Report, Feb. 26: Top Rangers rookie dodges major scare

Every year, spring training brings as much anxiety as optimism — sure, baseball is back, but so are chances for your favorite (or fantasy) team’s stars to get hurt. That’s why we’re here to keep you up to date with the latest injury news and updates from around spring training. In today’s report, Evan Carter dodges a bullet, Craig Kimbrel has a setback, Jonathan India will need some time away from the Reds, Kodai Senga gets a PRP injection and Shohei Ohtani finally has a debut date in sight.

MLB Injury Report: February 26, 2024

Evan Carter – OF Texas Rangers

Everyone in the greater DFW area can exhale after Carter took a pitch off his left forearm on Sunday:

Update from the Rangers: Evan Carter exited the game after being hit on his left forearm



The x-rays were negative and he is day-to-day. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) February 25, 2024

Carter got hit on the left hand/wrist area and was forced to leave the game. There was a fear that it could have been more serious, but this looks to be nothing more than a minor bruise. He is DTD for now and should be fine moving forward unless we hear otherwise.

Gunnar Henderson – SS Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore was insistent that Henderson’s injury scare to open camp wouldn’t put his Opening Day availability at risk, but given the nature of oblique issues this is still nice to see:

#Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Gunnar Henderson (left oblique soreness) continues to hit and throw every day.



Hyde said it’s possible Henderson gets into Grapefruit League action by the end of the upcoming week, but there’s no rush for him to do so. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 25, 2024

While anything can happen over the next few days —see above re: oblique injuries — it looks as though the reigning Rookie of the Year will make his debut before the weekend.

Craig Kimbrel – RP Baltimore Orioles

Not so nice to see: Presumptive closer Craig Kimbrel having his BP session shut down early:

#Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel said he cut his live BP session yesterday short by about 5 pitches because he felt some tightness in his lower body.



He’s not concerned. He came inside, got treatment from trainers and is scheduled to throw again Monday. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 25, 2024

Kimbrel added that this was an issue that he didn’t want to try and pitch through because of how early in camp things are — he chose to wait two days and throw after the weekend instead. Given Kimbrel’s age and importance to the Orioles’ bullpen, any negative blip will cause some agita, but this doesn’t seem like something fans or fantasy managers should be overly concerned about.

John Brebbia – RP Chicago White Sox

Not how one of the main candidates for the closer’s job on the South Side wanted to start things off:

John Brebbia said he strained his calf walking back to the mound after moving toward first on a grounder during live BP the other day. He finished the live BP session and said his pitching is unaffected, even though he’s otherwise in a boot and rolling around on a scooter. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) February 23, 2024

It’s good that it doesn’t seem to affect his pitching too much, but it will likely cost Brebbia game reps — reps he could’ve used to get out to an early lead in the race for the ninth inning now that Gregory Santos has moved on to Seattle. Even if Brebbia doesn’t start the year on the IL — and it’s still unclear how much time he might actually miss — this probably gives someone like Tanner Banks a leg up.

Jonathan India – 2B Cincinnati Reds

India’s recovery from plantar fasciitis continues to be stuck in the mud:

David Bell said Jonathan India (foot) won’t play in spring games until about March 7 or 8.



Based on the injury, he can’t reinjure it. But they’re building back up the progression in a controlled workload. He’ll be doing work like live BPs where they can control the base running — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 24, 2024

With so many mouths to feed in the Cincy infield — especially at the corner spots, where India will likely be moving in order to take some stress off his foot — it’s concerning that he’s yet to really participate in spring training just yet. This is a boon for guys like Noelvi Marte and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and it would seem to lock Matt McLain in at second base (provided he comes back from his own oblique injury without any issue). India’s missed substantial time over the last two seasons after winning NL Rookie of the Year honors back in 2021.

Kerry Carpenter – OF Detroit Tigers

Kerry Carpenter is shut down for a bit. He tweaked his hamstring during base running drills yesterday — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) February 23, 2024

Coming off a mini-breakout in 2023, Kerry Carpenter entered the spring hoping to solidify his place as a corner outfield/DH option in Detroit. This seems more precautionary than anything, and there’s still plenty of time ahead of Opening Day, but missed reps are missed reps. Riley Greene, Parker Meadows and Mark Canha would seem to be the everyday outfielders for the Tigers, but Carpenter should still be the primary DH against right-handed pitching and carries some sneaky power potential late in drafts.

Luis Rengifo – 2B Los Angeles Angels

Speaking of hamstring tweaks: The hits just keep on coming for the Angels.

Luis Rengifo has a hamstring issue. He took himself out of workouts yesterday.



He’s going to be off his feet for a few days. Ron Washington was adamant that he’ll be ready for opening day. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) February 24, 2024

Not great news after Rengifo finished his 2023 season on the IL with a bicep injury. The utility man was slated to hit leadoff for Ron Washington’s club and should see all the playing time he can handle due to his defensive versatility and the Halos’ lack of other options.

Shohei Ohtani – DH Los Angeles Angels

We finally have a date for Shohei Ohtani’s debut in a Dodgers uniform:

Shohei Ohtani’s first game with the Los Angeles Dodgers will be Tuesday at Camelback Ranch against the Chicago White Sox. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) February 25, 2024

Ohtani is being eased back in after last year’s elbow surgery, but he’s been facing live pitching recently without issue. One can bet that all eyes will be on him this game, especially his first at-bat.

Braxton Garrett – SP Miami Marlins

Good news on the pitching front for the Marlins: Garrett appears to be on the mend after entering camp with shoulder soreness.

Forgot to share earlier...#Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (general shoulder soreness) threw his first bullpen of camp yesterday.



According to Skip, it was encouraging: "He looked good. Felt good afterwards. Feels good today. ... It was one of the better bullpens he's thrown." — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) February 24, 2024

Any and all progression will likely be slow, as the lefty is an important piece of their rotation, but it seems like he should be back on schedule soon barring setbacks.

Kodai Senga – SP New York Mets

We’ve now got a more concrete timeline regarding Senga’s return to the Mets:

Kodai Senga update: he received a PRP injection in his shoulder in New York. His shutdown period should last three weeks before he restarts a throwing program. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 25, 2024

After three weeks down, Senga will need to build himself back up and start his spring throwing program almost from scratch — which is why New York expects the righty to start the year on the IL. DiComo also speculated on a timeline for the righty’s return, adding that it’s not implausible for Senga to be back in the rotation at some point in May. Senga himself said that it all depends on how his shoulder responds to a gradual build-up.

Alec Bohm – 3B Philadelphia Phillies

Neck spasms have halted his spring debut, but it appears that Bohm will be ready to go in a few days and isn’t at risk of missing significant time.

Alec Bohm (neck spasms) is doing better and should play Wednesday. That's also when Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto will make their spring debuts. Phillies have an overnight trip to Fort Myers beginning tomorrow. Most regulars won't be going. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) February 25, 2024

Yuki Matsui – RP San Diego Padres

A bummer of an update on Matsui, given his electric spring debut over the weekend.

Yuki Matsui won’t pitch today after his back tightened up yesterday. Mike Shildt said he’s feeling better, but he’s day-to-day for now. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) February 25, 2024

The hope is that this doesn’t crop up again and that the Japanese import can get back to vying for saves in the Padres’ bullpen, but back issues are never what you want to see.

Matt Brash – RP Seattle Mariners

Matt Brash was feeling a little “banged up” after his bullpen session on Tuesday. The Mariners shut him down from throwing through the weekend.



Brash said he’s dealt with a similar feeling in years past. He doesn’t like not being able to participate. https://t.co/Rdg9gfk3pc — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 23, 2024

Brash said that he didn’t feel as great as he would have liked after his second bullpen in camp. He’s dealt with this sort of issue before, so he’ll likely know how to handle this. Still, it’s a discouraging way to begin a season. Once he begins his planned throwing session this week, the team will have a better handle on what to expect moving forward.