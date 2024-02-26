Does 40-yard dash time for wide receivers translate to success in the NFL?

Darrius Heyward-Bey. If you’re unfamiliar with the name, do a quick google search. Chances are you know the name, and it isn’t because Heyward-Bey carved out a nice little career in the NFL. It’s because the then Oakland Raiders and Al Davis opted to draft DHB with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. To pretty much everyone’s surprise. Heyward-Bey broke NFL Draft prop betting as the first WR off the board in a draft that featured Michael Crabtree, Hakeem Nicks, Kenny Britt and Percy Harvin among others. The Maryland product went this high mostly because he was fast. Very fast.

Since then, general managers around the NFL have had to proceed with caution when considering a prospect based solely on speed. While it’s important when considering a draft prospect at WR, it isn’t anywhere close to what should be weighted in these decisions. We’re going to go over some of the top 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine from wide receivers and how many of those players had successful NFL careers.

First, let’s look at the list of the top 40 times from wide receivers. This list should bring you back:

John Ross (2017) — 4.22 seconds

Henry Ruggs III (2020) — 4.27

Marquise Goodwin (2013) — 4.27

Tyquan Thornton (2022) — 4.28

J.J. Nelson (2015) — 4.28

Jacoby Ford (2010) — 4.28

Darrius Heyward-Bey (2009) — 4.30

Velus Jones Jr. (2022) — 4.31

Parris Campbell (2019) — 4.31

Andy Isabella (2019) — 4.31

Curtis Samuel (2017) — 4.31

Calvin Austin III (2022) — 4.32

Will Fuller (2016) — 4.32

Trey Palmer (2023) — 4.33

Danny Gray (2022) — 4.33

Mecole Hardman (2019) — 4.33

DK Metcalf (2019) — 4.33

Phillip Dorsett (2015) — 4.33

Brandin Cooks (2014) — 4.33

Mike Wallace (2009) — 4.33

Bo Melton (2022) — 4.34

DJ Chark (2018) — 4.34

John Brown (2014) — 4.34

Tavon Austin (2013) — 4.34

Ryan Swope (2013) — 4.34

Props to Ross for being that much faster than everyone who is also really, really fast. Looking through this list you’ll see a lot of notable names (and some not so notable). Most of these wideouts you’ve heard of or seen or watched at some point in their college or NFL career. You’ll also notice this list is pretty underwhelming but lets dig a bit deeper. It’s too easy to just throw out 40 time as a key measuring stick for wide receivers.

Out of all the receivers in the list above, they have combined for 5 Pro Bowl appearances — 2 for Metcalf, 1 for Hardman, 1 for Wallace and 1 for Chark. It’s worth noting Hardman made his Pro Bowl as a returner in his rookie season, not as a receiver. Hardman is also the most decorated of this bunch with three Super Bowl rings. Dorsett has a ring as well. But that’s about it in terms of career achievements.

Of the group, Metcalf and Cooks have carved out the best careers so far. Fuller had his time in the sun in his final season for the Houston Texans before going to the Miami Dolphins. He’d be out of the League in 2022 due to injuries. It was surprising to see Cooks hadn’t made a Pro Bowl in his career. He’s close to 10,000 career receiving yards and is coming off eight TDs with the Dallas Cowboys last season. From 2015 to 2021, Cooks had a stretch of seasons in which he finished with over 1,000 yards in six of seven campaigns.

Of the 25 WRs listed above, we can safely say that 16 of them are either busts, trending toward being busts, or too early to tell. Tavon Austin is in that group even though he did play nine seasons and got the Rams to pay him. Goodwin had one good season with the Niners in 2017, has played 10 seasons and took snaps in 2023. But has otherwise been a non-factor.

Some of the players in that group above are also draft picks from the past two seasons, so a bit early to be calling them busts. But that group includes Thornton, Jones, Austin, Palmer, Gray and Melton. Austin caught a TD pass in the playoff game for the Steelers this season. He could carve out a role at some point in 2024 or 2025. Oddly enough, Melton and Palmer also caught TD passes in the playoffs for the Packers and Bucs, respectively. So there’s some potential in that group.

Verdict

Unless you’re an absolute freak show like Metcalf, wide receivers who finish in the top tier in terms of 40-yard dash time don’t find much success in the NFL. Even the most successful of the bunch (Hardman) probably won’t last in the NFL much longer. DK is the only one you’d call “elite” from this bunch. The rest of the semi-successful receivers are or were second, third or fourth options in the NFL.

The lesson we learn from this is, don’t get enamored or caught up in 40 times for wideouts. There are much more important drills/traits than speed when it comes to NFL success.