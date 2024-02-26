Heat vs. Kings pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, February 26

The Miami Heat take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday, February 26. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET from Golden 1 Center, and the game will be available to watch on NBA League Pass. The Heat (31-25) sit in seventh place in the East after a win over the Pelicans, and the Kings (33-23) come in at fifth in the West after their most recent win over the Clippers.

The Heat will be short-handed after multiple players were suspended after participating in a brawl against the Pelicans. Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant, and Nikola Jovic are all facing suspension, and Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier are both questionable with knee injuries. Josh Richardson is out with a shoulder injury. On the Kings’ side, Alex Len is questionable with an illness, and Sasha Vezenkov is out with an ankle injury.

The Kings enter as 6.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 225.

Heat vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -6.5

The Heat are going to be extremely short-handed without their leading scorer on this road trip, and Tyler Herro’s questionable designation could take out both of the Heat’s top scorers. However, Miami has won five of its last six games and is coming off more rest than the Kings, who took on the Clippers on Sunday.

Despite the lack of rest, I like the Kings to cover here. Earlier this season, the Heat defeated the Kings at home, 115-106. In that game, Butler scored 31 points and Richarson contributed another 24. With the Heat’s injury and suspension issues, this should be a much easier game for the Kings to win than they initially prepared for.

The Kings are currently on a three-game winning streak and come into this matchup with a fully healthy starting lineup.

Over/Under: Under 225

The last matchup between these two teams was relatively low-scoring, finishing with a total of 221. With Butler and Richardson both out and Herro questionable for the Heat, I like the under to hit on this matchup. The Heat’s top scorers will be sidelined here, and Bam Adebayo and Domantas Sabonis will be able to limit each other in the paint to contain second-chance scores on both ends of the court.