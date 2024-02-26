Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

We have a light slate of NBA action this evening with just four games tipping off around the league. There are still opportunities to hit on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of our favorites below.

Ausar Thompson over 9.5 points vs. Knicks (+100)

Thompson has been getting more minutes since the trade deadline and as a result, his production has gone up for the Detroit Pistons. The rookie has logged an average of 27.9 minutes per game throughout the month of February and has put up 11.1 PPG in the process. He’ll have a tough challenge going up against a defensive oriented team like the New York Knicks this evening, but I think he can get to double-digit points in this road matchup.

Jaren Jackson Jr. over 1.5 blocks vs. Nets (+130)

The Brooklyn Nets have been getting stuffed in the paint since the All-Star break with the Raptors recording six blocks against them on Thursday and the Timberwolves notching nine on Saturday. Jackson is averaging 1.5 blocks for the Memphis Grizzlies this season and this is a chance for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year to pad those numbers. I’m taking the over on his block total for tonight.

Domantas Sabonis over 9.5 assists vs. Heat (+114)

Sabonis has been a triple-double machine for the Sacramento Kings as of late, recording seven in his last nine games. There will be an opportunity for him to get another one tonight as he’ll be facing a Miami Heat team that will be without Jimmy Butler, who is serving a one-game suspension due to the fight between the Heat and Pelicans on Friday. I’ll take the over on Sabonis’ assist total and predict that he reaches double digits in that category.