NFL Draft prospects: Ranking OT heading into the 2024 NFL Combine

When the NFL Draft comes around, everyone wants their team to draft the next star player, whether it be on offense or defense. Players in the first round are expected to make an early impact, but still, when a team’s first pick is an offensive tackle, it doesn’t necessarily excite fans. Tackles are an integral part of an offensive line, though, and are counted on to keep EDGE rushers at bay and the quarterback upright.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt is considered the top offensive tackle in this year’s class. He is expected to go in the first eight picks and should be the first non-quarterback and non-wide receiver drafted, depending on where tight end Brock Bowers is taken. Alt was with the Fighting Irish for three years but only played in one game as a freshman. He played in 24 games over the last two seasons.

Offensive tackles could be the most selected position in the first round this year, with consensus mock drafts having eight going in the first, but really seven as Washington’s Troy Fautanu is projected as an interior offensive lineman. Even so, OTs will likely dominate the first. After Alt goes, it should be Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Alabama’s J.C. Latham. The NFL Combine is obviously important for every position, but offensive tackles can see their draft stock dramatically rise or fall depending on their results in the bench press and agility drills. It should be a solid year for the position, with 10 players currently projected to go in the first two rounds and more talent still following.