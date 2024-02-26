 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking OT heading into the 2024 NFL Combine

We rank the 2024 draft prospects at OT ahead of the Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Joe Alt #76 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the line of scrimmage in the second half during a game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Stanford, California. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

When the NFL Draft comes around, everyone wants their team to draft the next star player, whether it be on offense or defense. Players in the first round are expected to make an early impact, but still, when a team’s first pick is an offensive tackle, it doesn’t necessarily excite fans. Tackles are an integral part of an offensive line, though, and are counted on to keep EDGE rushers at bay and the quarterback upright.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt is considered the top offensive tackle in this year’s class. He is expected to go in the first eight picks and should be the first non-quarterback and non-wide receiver drafted, depending on where tight end Brock Bowers is taken. Alt was with the Fighting Irish for three years but only played in one game as a freshman. He played in 24 games over the last two seasons.

Offensive tackles could be the most selected position in the first round this year, with consensus mock drafts having eight going in the first, but really seven as Washington’s Troy Fautanu is projected as an interior offensive lineman. Even so, OTs will likely dominate the first. After Alt goes, it should be Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga and Alabama’s J.C. Latham. The NFL Combine is obviously important for every position, but offensive tackles can see their draft stock dramatically rise or fall depending on their results in the bench press and agility drills. It should be a solid year for the position, with 10 players currently projected to go in the first two rounds and more talent still following.

Top 28 OTs 2024 NFL Draft, 2/18

Pos Rk Player College Overall Rk
Pos Rk Player College Overall Rk
1 Joe Alt Notre Dame 4
2 Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State 7
3 Taliese Fuaga Oregon State 14
4 J.C. Latham Alabama 17
5 Amarius Mims Georgia 23
6 Tyler Guyton Oklahoma 25
7 Jordan Morgan Arizona 32
8 Kingsley Suamataia BYU 47
9 Patrick Paul Houston 48
10 Kiran Amegadjie Yale 54
11 Blake Fisher Notre Dame 103
12 Matt Goncalves Pittsburgh 116
13 Sataoa Laumea Utah 122
14 Javon Foster Missouri 124
15 Christian Jones Texas 148
16 Ladarius Henderson Michigan 152
17 Julian Pearl Illinois 168
18 Roger Rosengarten Washington 181
19 Andrew Coker TCU 195
20 Nathan Thomas Louisiana 200
21 Ethan Driskell Marshall 201
22 Garret Greenfield South Dakota State 219
23 Gottlieb Ayedze Maryland 221
24 Jalen Sundell North Dakota State 254
25 Caedan Wallace Penn State 268
26 Josiah Ezirim Eastern Kentucky 276
27 Delmar Glaze Maryland 278
28 Walter Rouse Oklahoma 294

