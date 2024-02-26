How to watch Capital One’s The Match on TV, live online stream

Rory McIlroy, Lexi Thompson, Max Homa, and Rose Zhang will face off in a skins game in The Match IX on Monday, February 26. The Match is an annual golf charity event that has featured pro golfers ranging from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, NFL stars including Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, and NBA players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

This year’s Match will take place at Park Municipal Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. The pairs will face off in a skins format, which means that each hole is independently available to win. Each hole will be worth a specific amount of money, and the winner will donate that amount to charity. Whichever golfer ends up earning the most money will be declared the winner.

The Match IX will be played under the lights, and will be available to watch on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 26.

McIlroy enters as the favorite to win the skins game at +210 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Homa follows at +230, with Zhang and Thompson installed at +300 apiece.

When and how to stream The Match

Date: Monday, February 26

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App