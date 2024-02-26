The Match 2024 format: Which holes, what order, how many holes

The Match IX tees off under the lights at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 26, and will feature the LPGA’s Rose Zhang and Lexi Thompson and the PGA TOUR’s Max Homa and Rory McIlroy. The annual charity match will take place at Park Municipal Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida and will be available to watch on TNT.

This marks the ninth iteration of an annual charity golf event that has featured athletes from Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes. The matches have taken place in different formats throughout the iterations, and we break down what you can expect from The Match IX.

Format

The pairs will play 12 holes in a skins game, and each hole will have a dollar amount placed on it that the winners will donate to charity. Each hole is independently available to win, and the golfer that earns the most money at the end of 12 holes will be declared the winner of the tournament.

This marks the first iteration of The Match that will involve female golfers. The golfers will all use the same tee box on the par-3s, but will use different tee boxes on longer holes. McIlroy enters as the favorite to win the skins game at +210 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Homa follows at +230, with Zhang and Thompson installed at +300 apiece.