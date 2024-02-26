Betting odds for Capital One’s The Match between McIlroy-Homa, Zhang-Thompson

The Match IX tees off from Park City Municipal Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, February 26. This year’s edition of the annual charity golf event will feature PGA TOUR golfers matched up with LPGA stars. Rose Zhang, Max Homa, Rory McIlroy, and Lexi Thompson will compete under the lights in the ninth iteration of The Match.

Previously, this event has featured NFL stars including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady, as well as NBA standouts such as Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, and Klay Thompson. In some years, The Match has featured only PGA TOUR golfers, and this year will mark the first Match with female competitors.

Last year, Mahomes and Travis Kelce defeated Thompson and Curry in a 12-hole scramble. This year’s format will be a 12-hole skins game, which means that each hole will be available as its own separate entity to win money — or, in this case, to donate to a charity of the competitors’ choice. Each hole will have a specified amount of money available to win, and whichever golfer earns the most money toward charity will be declared the winner.

McIlroy enters as the favorite to win the skins game at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Homa follows at +230, with Zhang at +330 and Thompson at +350.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds for The Match IX, which tees off on Monday, February 26.

Tournament Specials