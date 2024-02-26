NFL Draft prospects: Ranking QBs heading into the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at the end of April, and it brings a new wave of talent into the league. The focal point of most NFL Drafts is the quarterback class, and that is no different in 2024. Many mock drafts have a quarterback being selected with the first three picks and up to six being taken in the first round. I’d personally cap that number at four, but regardless, it is expected to be another high-profile year for QBs.

USC’s Caleb Williams is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft. There is some speculation on who he ends up with as the Chicago Bears — who currently hold the No. 1 pick via the Carolina Panthers — already have an established quarterback in Justin Fields. He could be traded ahead of or during the draft, or Chicago could trade the pick, but Williams is still the consensus No. 1 pick heading into the NFL Combine workouts.

We will likely see the next three or four quarterbacks shift around from Combine results and various reports. J.J. McCarthy was expected to be a few tiers down amongst the quarterbacks, but some analysts have come out and said he could go as high as No. 2 overall. Maybe McCarthy will prove why at the Combine, but for now, that is a head-scratcher. Some combination of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. are expected to follow Williams and consistently are being drafted in the first round of mock drafts.

Spencer Rattler had an underwhelming career at South Carolina but impressed during the Senior Bowl and was named MVP. There were times when it looked like he should be eyeing the UFL, but a strong Combine after the Senior Bowl could see him being a mid-round pick and competing for a backup spot next year.

Jordan Travis is not expected to work out at the Combine after his last season at Florida State ended early due to a broken leg. He will still be able to meet with teams, which will be important for him to let them know when he is expected to return and be healthy. For all the good that Rattler did at the Senior Bowl, Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton may have trended in the wrong direction as clips of his inaccuracy went viral, and he struggled to get on the same page as his receivers.

We have 15 quarterbacks listed in our top 300 rookies. More than likely they won’t all be selected and will instead sign as UDFA’s with teams. The Combine will provide a great chance for these under-the-radar players to make an impact. Sam Hartman started the season strong with Notre Dame, but he fell just as quickly as he rose and needs to do some work to improve his draft stock.