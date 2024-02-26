NFL Draft prospects: Ranking TEs heading into the 2024 NFL Combine

Historically, tight ends aren’t usually exciting picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. The round is typically dominated by quarterbacks, wide receivers or cornerbacks. This year projects to be similar, with one tight end expected to be chosen in the first round. There are still more talented tight ends to be had in later rounds, but it does seem like a thin class for 2024.

Georgia’s Brock Bowers should be the lone TE drafted in the first round this year. Sure, a great performance at the upcoming NFL Combine could see some guys get a boost, but for now, it is Bowers in a tier by himself. The Bulldog spent three seasons at Georgia but dealt with injuries as a junior and decided to turn his attention to the draft early. As a freshman, Bowers played in 15 games and had 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. Over his next two seasons, he added 1,656 yards and 13 more touchdowns. Bowers has been mocked as high as No. 5 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers and would need a bad performance at the Combine to fall out of the first round.

We haven’t seen more than one tight end drafted in the first round since 2019, when T.J. Hockenson went to the Minnesota Vikings and Noah Fant was drafted by the Denver Broncos. Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders popped up in the backend of a few early mock drafts but has faded with the rise of cornerbacks and offensive tackles. A solid Combine could flip the script for the Longhorn and help him improve his current second-round projection. Sanders played three seasons for Texas but only showed up on the stat sheet in the last two. He played in a total of 27 games in that span and had 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns.

Florida State’s Jaheim Bell flew under the radar in the Seminoles’ offense but still played his role well. In his one season down in Tallahassee, he had 503 yards with two touchdowns after picking up 728 yards and seven touchdowns over his last two seasons with South Carolina. It may have been because of the Gamecocks’ roster, but he always looked like a special player there and if he can put some of that on display at the Combine, Bell could be increasing his draft stock.