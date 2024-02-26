 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking RBs heading into the 2024 NFL Combine

We rank the 2024 draft prospects at RB ahead of the Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Trey Benson #3 of the Florida State Seminoles runs against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at Truist Field on October 28, 2023 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Florida State won 41-16. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held at the end of April. Running backs have it tough in the NFL in that they aren’t being consistently highly drafted, and teams aren’t chipping out big contracts in free agency at the position. This year’s class has some recognizable names in it, but it isn’t expected to hear those names until at least Day 2 of the draft.

It looked like Michigan’s Blake Corum was going to be the top RB in the class, but then Florida State’s Trey Benson declared early and decided to give up his final season with the Seminoles. Benson began his career with the Oregon Ducks but transferred to Florida State after not seeing much playing time as a freshman in 2021. He played in 26 games for the ‘Noles and had 1,896 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 371 yards and another score through the air.

Corum spent time behind Kyren Williams with the Wolverines but has now had two seasons as the main guy in the backfield. The national champ played in 27 games over the last two years and picked up 2,708 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground. He isn’t much of a receiving threat, but Corum will find his way into the endzone at the next level, so even being a second-round pick, I’d expect him to have an early role for whoever lands him.

Will Shipley has a good chance to increase his draft stock at the upcoming Combine. His receiving ability will give him the chance to climb draft boards after going through drills. Guys like Jonathan Brooks, Audric Estime and Kimani Vidal could also climb draft boards. There’s a lot of talent in this class, but for now, very few look like they project to be leading an NFL backfield.

Top 27 RBs 2024 NFL Draft, 2/18

Pos Rk Player College Overall Rk
Pos Rk Player College Overall Rk
1 Trey Benson Florida State 58
2 Blake Corum Michigan 60
3 Jonathon Brooks Texas 73
4 Audric Estime Notre Dame 82
5 Will Shipley Clemson 86
6 Bucky Irving Oregon 95
7 Braelon Allen Wisconsin 102
8 Frank Gore Jr. Southern Miss 141
9 MarShawn Lloyd USC 145
10 Ray Davis Kentucky 158
11 Cody Schrader Missouri 166
12 Miyan Williams Ohio State 173
13 Emani Bailey TCU 178
14 Kimani Vidal Troy 191
15 Carson Steele UCLA 192
16 Blake Watson Memphis 197
17 Jaylen Wright Tennessee 203
18 Rasheen Ali Marshall 230
19 Kendall Milton Georgia 231
20 Jase McClellan Alabama 244
21 Tyrone Tracy Jr. Purdue 248
22 Isaiah Davis South Dakota State 250
23 Dillon Johnson Washington 252
24 Dylan Laube New Hampshire 257
25 Jawhar Jordan Louisville 287
26 Michael Wiley Arizona 288
27 Daijun Edwards Georgia 295

