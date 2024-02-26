 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Top-50 heading into the 2024 NFL Combine

We rank the 2024 draft prospects ahead of the Combine.

By Teddy Ricketson
Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels won 47-45 in double overtime. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit, Michigan. The latest class of college prospects will learn their initial NFL fates as they are drafted into the league. The first round usually is the focal point for fans as players are expected to have an instant impact. Still, there is plenty of talent and production that can come in the second round as well.

With that in mind, below, we are going to take a look at the top 50 prospects. This is not a mock draft and players are not listed in the order that we predict they will be drafted. These rankings are purely based on talent and performance in college and are not affected by potential team fit. The rankings were completed ahead of the NFL Combine, so drill results could result in some player’s rise and fall ahead of the Draft.

You know we have reached draft season when reports keep rolling out about how quarterbacks not expected to be considered in the first two rounds are now expected to be top picks. It feels reminiscent of the 2022 draft class, where five quarterbacks were mocked in the first round, and only one (Kenny Pickett) went in the first two rounds, and his career so far has called into question whether that should have even happened. All of that to say, I’m not overthinking it, and Caleb Williams, out of USC, is the top player in the 2024 draft class.

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is a consensus No. 2 pick for the class and should be the first non-quarterback drafted, barring some horrid performance at the Combine. He leads a talented wide receiver class consisting of Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Keon Coleman, Brian Thomas Jr., Troy Franklin, Ladd McConkey, and Adonai Mitchell.

It will be interesting to see how draft day shapes out as this is a very top-heavy class for offensive tackles, cornerbacks, and EDGE rushers. There are nine offensive tackles, eight cornerbacks, and six EDGE rushers in the top 50 prospects. Notre Dame’s Joe Alt figures to be the first offensive tackle drafted and is expected to increase the distance between himself and the rest of the class at the Combine. Cornerbacks will flip-flop up until the point they are drafted. The class is deep, and the latter part of the first round should be where the majority of them are taken. The EDGE rushers listed should start hearing their name called around the 10th pick, but it wouldn’t be surprising if all six end up starting in Week 1, wherever they land.

Top 50 Prospects 2024 NFL Draft, 2/18

Rank Prospect College Pos
Rank Prospect College Pos
1 Caleb Williams USC QB
2 Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State WR
3 Drake Maye North Carolina QB
4 Joe Alt Notre Dame OT
5 Malik Nabers LSU WR
6 Jayden Daniels LSU QB
7 Olumuyiwa Fashanu Penn State OT
8 Rome Odunze Washington WR
9 Brock Bowers Georgia TE
10 Dallas Turner Alabama EDGE
11 Jared Verse Florida State EDGE
12 Terrion Arnold Alabama CB
13 Jer'Zhan Newton Illinois DL
14 Taliese Fuaga Oregon State OT
15 Laiatu Latu UCLA EDGE
16 Nate Wiggins Clemson CB
17 J.C. Latham Alabama OT
18 Cooper DeJean Iowa CB
19 Michael Penix Jr. Washington QB
20 Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama CB
21 Keon Coleman Florida State WR
22 Brian Thomas Jr. LSU WR
23 Amarius Mims Georgia OT
24 Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB
25 Tyler Guyton Oklahoma OT
26 Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon IOL
27 Troy Fautanu Washington IOL
28 J.J. McCarthy Michigan QB
29 Chop Robinson Penn State EDGE
30 Graham Barton Duke IOL
31 Troy Franklin Oregon WR
32 Jordan Morgan Arizona OT
33 Ladd McConkey Georgia WR
34 Bo Nix Oregon QB
35 Tyler Nubin Minnesota S
36 Kamren Kinchens Miami (FL) S
37 Darius Robinson Missouri DL
38 Kamari Lassiter Georgia CB
39 Adonai Mitchell Texas WR
40 Leonard Taylor III Miami (FL) DL
41 T'Vondre Sweat Texas DL
42 Bralen Trice Washington EDGE
43 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri CB
44 Byron Murphy II Texas DL
45 Chris Braswell Alabama EDGE
46 Kris Jenkins Michigan DL
47 Kingsley Suamataia BYU OT
48 Patrick Paul Houston OT
49 T.J. Tampa Iowa State CB
50 Ja'Tavion Sanders Texas TE

More From DraftKings Network