2024 NFL Scouting Combine: QBs to watch

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place in the last week of February and the first weekend of March. There are plenty of big-name quarterbacks who will make an appearance ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in late April.

Here, we take a look at which QB prospects are trending up and which are trending down ahead of the combine. Of course, their performances at Lucas Oil Stadium have the potential to affect their draft outlook and influence which teams are interested in them.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Quarterbacks trending up

Caleb Williams, USC

Williams is the assumed first-overall pick of the draft — the bigger question is which team will take him. The Bears currently hold the first overall pick from last year’s trade with the Panthers, but will they stick with Justin Fields and trade away the top pick for future draft stock? Another likely landing spot for Williams is the Washington Commanders.

Williams finished his 2023 season at USC with over 3,600 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 136 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.

JJ McCarthy, Michigan

McCarthy’s name has been getting tossed around much more than it was in the middle of the 2023 season. The reigning national champion is seeing his draft stock skyrocket in discussions of this class’ best quarterbacks. McCarthy had over 2,900 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions in 2023. He added 202 yards and three TDs on the ground.

McCarthy could end up with the Giants, Falcons, Saints, Broncos, or Vikings — effectively, any team that is looking for a QB while he’s still on the board.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy after a strong season that saw him pass for over 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Daniels is a legitimate dual-threat QB — he also added over 1,100 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2024 Draft. Potential landing spots include Washington and New England.

QBs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

Drake Maye, UNC

Maye isn’t necessarily actively dropping in draft stock, but there are certain names getting more buzz than he is right now. Maye passed for over 3,600 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2023, and rushed for over 400 yards and nine touchdowns. UNC did not have a particularly impressive season, which may not affect Maye’s draft stock significantly, but certainly didn’t boost his stock for teams who have been on the lookout since 2022.

Bo Nix, Oregon

Nix’s late-season performances caused his draft stock to take something of a hit after a strong start to the 2023 season. Nix has had his ups and downs in his college career, and while he mostly found success at Oregon this season, his advanced age and inconsistencies are issues for teams on the search for a new starting quarterback. Nix may even drop to the second round.

Michael Penix, Washington

Penix’s performance in the national championship and his age could also be an issue for teams looking to draft him. He was blessed with arguably the top receiving duo in college football on the other end of his passes in 2023, but also has a remarkably strong arm. Penix is expected a second-round pick.