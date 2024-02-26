2024 NFL Scouting Combine: RBs to watch

The hype continues to grow for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will be held at the end of April. The NFL Combine is on the horizon, and players are close to learning where their careers will start. Players can have plenty of talent and collegiate success, but the wrong landing spot in the draft can de-rail a career before it gets started.

The running back class in drafts has been criticized in recent years and has been top-heavy. Consensus mock drafts do not have any running backs projected for the first round this year, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some talented running backs heading to the NFL this year. Let’s take a look at which running backs are trending up heading into the Combine and who is trending down.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Running backs trending up

Trey Benson, Florida State

Despite the class not being as flashy as other years with superstar running backs, Benson declaring early definitely helped improve the class. He began his career at Oregon and finally took the field in 2021 after not playing in 2020. Benson played in 10 games but only had six carries for 22 yards and a score. This prompted his transfer to Florida State ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Benson played in 26 over the last two seasons and looked great with the increased opportunity. He finished with 1,896 yards with 23 touchdowns on the ground and added 371 yards and another score on 33 receptions. With a good Combine, he will likely be the first running back drafted.

Blake Corum, Michigan

Corum played behind Kyren Williams for the Wolverines but was just biding his time until it was time to take over. He played in a total of 45 games in college and ended with 3,737 rushing yards with 58 touchdowns. Corum added 411 yards and three touchdowns receiving, so they will likely be more of a between-the-tackles running back at the next level. He was long considered the top running back in the class until Benson declared.

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Consensus mock drafts have Allen going in the second round, not far behind Benson and Corum. He flew more under the radar on the national scale, playing for the Badgers in the Big Ten. Allen played three years for Wisconsin and had 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in 35 career games. He has receiving ability, but it isn’t a big part of his game, with 275 yards on 49 total receptions.

RBs trending down ahead of NFL Combine

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Lloyd was highly touted heading into South Carolina and took a chance transferring for his final season across the country. He is on the shorter side at 5 ft. 9, but still has the ability to be a physical runner. Lloyd did tear his ACL ahead of his freshman season at South Carolina and only played three years in college. Between the two programs, he had 1,621 yards with 19 touchdowns. Lloyd is a good player but really needs a solid Combine to try and climb draft boards.

Audric Estime, Notre Dame

Estime was initially expected to be battling it out with Corum as the best running back in the class. Be prepared to see plenty of clips from his final collegiate game against Stanford. Estime picked up 238 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries. In his 37 games for the Fighting Irish, he had 2,321 yards and 29 touchdowns. It could just be from rumors or reports from his workouts, but Estime isn’t being mocked in the first two rounds like he initially was.

Will Shipley, Clemson

If there is one player I had to bank on increasing their stock at the Combine, it would be Shipley. The drills at the Combine are perfect for him to show off his versatility and talents. Shipley needs it, after his worst season for the Tigers. He had 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2022 and followed that up with 827 yards and five scores last season. For now, Shipley is falling down draft boards, but he has the most to gain from a strong Combine performance.