2024 NFL Scouting Combine: WRs to watch

Anticipation for the 2024 NFL Draft is steadily building and we’re about to hit a major benchmark with the NFL Scouting Combine taking place from February 29-March 3 in Indianapolis.

This year’s draft will feature a very deep wide receiver class and virtually all of the marquee names will be in attendance at the combine. Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU’s Malik Nabers, and Washington’s Rome Odunze are the top wideout prospects entering this year’s draft and all three are being projected as top 10 picks. While we’re already familiar with their skills, they aren’t the only names to watch. A number of other pass-catchers will be looking to impress coaches and scouts in Indy.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, we’ll take a look at a few receiver prospects whose draft stock has risen since the end of the college football season. We’ll also look at a few whose stocks have fallen.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Wide receivers trending up

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

McConkey delivered an impressive showing as a participant in the Senior Bowl and he was even voted on as the top wide receiver of the American Team. The UGA prospect was able to impress scouts throughout Senior Bowl week with his smooth route running and as a result, his name is beginning to pop up as a late first-rounder in various mock drafts.

Given his small size and the string of injuries he dealt with last fall, McConkey was being considered as more of a Day 2 guy prior to the Senior Bowl. If he shows out again in Indianapolis, then he could very well become the first UGA receiver taken in the first round since A.J. Green in 2011.

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Another SEC receiver who made a good impression at the Senior Bowl is Pearsall, who is now being touted as a Day 2 pick with an opportunity to rise even further. He showed off his ability to beat defenders on the first move throughout the week in Mobile and scouts are envisioning him as an effective route runner in the slot. At 6’1”, 190 pounds, he could definitely be a second or third-round steal for whoever calls his name in April.

WRs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Initially touted as a possible late-first, early second-round prospect, Legette did not help himself during the Senior Bowl. He officially measured at 6’1”, two inches shorter than his listed South Carolina height at 6’3”. Then he reportedly dealt with some drops on the first day of practice before ankle soreness prevented him from participating in the actual game. He’ll of course have a chance to impress in Indy at the combine, but he’ll need to be on his game.

Tez Walker, North Carolina

Walker’s raw athleticism and size at 6’2”, 200 pounds makes him an interesting prospect to keep track of, but he’ll have to perform better at the combine than he did at the Senior Bowl. He reportedly had trouble creating separation against elite defenders and had a really poor drop from Michael Penix Jr. during practice one day. The Tar Heel wideout is electric when everything is clicking, but he appears to be a project at the moment.