What TV channel will broadcast the 2024 NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana between Monday, February 26 and Monday, March 4. This gives NFL teams a chance to speak with potential draft picks one-on-one and allows the players to show their skills on the field in front of team scouts. Over 300 players have been invited to this year’s combine.

Fans can buy tickets to several days of the combine, and the on-field tryouts will be televised from Thursday, February 29 through Sunday, March 4. While many teams already have their eyes on some top targets coming out of college, the Combine has the potential to rocket lesser-known names up the draft board — and sometimes, the potential to create concerns for bigger-name prospects.

The 2024 Combine will be available to watch on NFL Network.

2024 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: Thursday, February 29-Sunday, March 4

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app