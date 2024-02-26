How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine via live stream

The dust has barely settled on the 2023 NFL season, and we are already looking ahead to 2024. As the NFL enters the offseason, the first big event is the NFL Combine. It provides incoming rookies that chance to meet with teams and go through workouts to try and improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

The full Combine runs from Monday, February 26 through Monday, March 4 but the majority of that is for the players to be meeting with teams. The part that fans care about the most, and that is televised, begins on Thursday, February 29, and runs through the weekend. Position groups are likely combined for the workouts, other than offensive linemen, who are the focal point of Sunday’s workouts.

The workouts begin at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and will be available to watch on NFL Network. The events get bumped up to 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday but will remain on NFL Network. Coverage can also be live-streamed through the NFL app and the NFL website.

2024 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: Thursday, February 29-Sunday, March 3

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app