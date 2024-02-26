When is the 2024 NFL Combine?

The 2024 NFL Combine will take place between Monday, February 26 and Monday, March 4. The televised portion of the combine will run from Thursday, February 29 through Sunday, March 3. Over 300 NFL prospects have received the invitation to join the drills and interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana ahead of the NFL Draft in late April.

The Combine will air on NFL Network during the live drills. Each position will complete in drills on a different day, and we have the full schedule below. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers will try out on Saturday, March 2. Drills include the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, 60-yard shuttle, and bench press, among others.

NFL Combine 2024: When are drills for each position?