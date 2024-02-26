Report: Cowboys don’t plan to give RB Tony Pollard the franchise tag in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys had a good 2024 season, as they won the NFC East with a 12-5 record, but they did lack a consistent running game. The previous offseason they let longtime running back Ezekiel Elliott go and handed over the keys to Tony Pollard. Unfortunately for Pollard, he had offseason ankle surgery and appeared to have lost a step for much of the 2023 season. That leads us to Monday’s news that Pollard won’t get the franchise tag, per Adam Schefter.

Pollard will join Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler as soon to be free agents running backs who won’t be tagged.

What it means for Cowboys, Tony Pollard in future?

With so many running backs heading to free agency, the Cowboys could be set up to grab one or possibly bring Pollard back on a more team-friendly contract. If they wanted to tag Pollard, it would cost $12.1 million, which would make him a Top-5 paid back in 2024.

The good news for Pollard is that he did play better later in the season and says his ankle didn’t really feel 100% until around Week 11. That may be good news for his future, but likely not for his paycheck after a season where he scored just six touchdowns despite seeing a huge workload around the goal line. He also had almost all of his efficiency stats decrease, but that’s also likely to happen when going from a part-time role to a full-time one.

The Cowboys will have plenty of options with a big free agency class of backs and could grab a middle rounder with upside in the draft. Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley make the most sense as good every-down backs in an offense that will continue to pass the ball plenty.