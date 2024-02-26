What latest Saquon Barkley franchise tag news means for Giants, NFL Free Agency

The New York Giants are unlikely to use the franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While Barkley will hit free agency when the calendar flips on March 13, Schefter reported that this move doesn’t mean the Giants won’t look to sign Barkley to a new deal. Let’s break down the move and what it means for the G-Men moving forward.

Saquon Barkley Franchise Tag update

What it means for Giants

If the Giants can bring back Barkley, this move simply means they either want him on a long-term deal or not at all. Barkley also was upset after being franchise tagged before the 2023 NFL season. The tag this offseason would have paid Barkley $12.1 million. The Giants failed mostly this season but Barkley came close to 1,000 rushing yards in 14 games with 10 total TDs. Had the Giants QB situation been a bit better, Barkley likely would have had a better season. Injuries played a factor as well.

So the Giants should look to bring Barkley back on a deal if they can. You can position the deal so that the Giants can get out if Barkley declines. There aren’t any internal options on New York to replace Barkley at RB unless you believe in Gary Brightwell and Eric Gray. The Giants could draft a RB to serve as starter but this class doesn’t have a ton of top-end talent, so that move could be risky.

What it means for Barkley

Unless he gets completely shut out in free agency, Barkley should get paid. There’s also a few other names at RB in free agency, most notably Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler. There’s also AJ Dillon, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Teams could opt to go the cheaper route than pay up for Barkley. That’s why it makes the most sense for Barkley to try and work out a deal with the Giants. New York could also want to go the cheaper route with so many readily available starting-caliber RBs. Why bring back an aging Barkley on a long-term deal when you can sign someone else for a few seasons, draft a back and go from there? It’s a good point. Barkley remains closer to elite than middling at this point. He’s also familiar with the system and you get more continuity.