Pick on the Total for Alabama A&M-Florida A&M on February 26

It has been a rough season for both the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and Florida A&M Rattlers, who have a combined record of 13-39 entering Monday’s matchup in Tallahassee between these two schools.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (-1, 140.5) vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

Both teams have had struggles on defense all season with Alabama A&M entering Sunday 237th in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis while Florida A&M 332nd in this category, and both offenses enter this game at their healthiest.

The return of Jalen Spear for Florida A&M has ignited the offense has he is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and with 3.5 rebounds and four assists per game since his season debut against South Carolina on December 30. Since Spear came into the lineup, the Rattlers went from scoring 80.5 points per 100 possessions without him to averaging nearly 98.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Alabama A&M also had a key absence to begin the season with point guard Cameron Tucker, who is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, missing the first nine games of the season. Without Tucker, Alabama A&M was averaging 88.4 points per 100 possessions compared to 95.3 points per 100 possessions with him.

Both teams are allowing a bunch of second chance scoring opportunities with Alabama A&M allowing 31.8% of missed shots to result in an offensive rebound, which ranks 333rd in the country while Florida A&M is 292nd in this category with 29.7% of missed shots resulting in an offensive rebound for opponents.

Free throws also figure to be plentiful on Monday as Alabama A&M is fifth in the country in free throws allowed per defensive play, allowing 27.4 free throw attempts per game while Florida A&M is 26th in free throw attempts allowed per possession, allowing 24.1 total attempts per game.

With both teams tied for 304th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 35.7%, Monday’s game sets up to deliver a bunch of points.

The Play: Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Over 140.5

