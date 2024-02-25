Pick on the Total for Southern Illinois-Evansville on February 25

The Southern Illinois Salukis are fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference and looking to climb up the standings further on Sunday as they travel to Evansville to play the Purple Aces.

Southern Illinois Salukis (-3.5, 142.5) vs. Evansville Purple Aces

The Salukis have a clear number one option is Xavier Johnson, who is third among qualifying Division I players in points per game with 22.3 pop points to go with 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

With such a heavy workload for Johnson and the rest of the starting five, Southern Illinois runs one of the slowest offenses in the country, ranking 324th in the country in total possessions per game and try to maximize the style by playing tough defense.

Made 3-pointers by opponents have been a rarity against Southern Illinois this season with the team 13th in the country with an opponent 3-point shooting percentage of 29.5% and face an Evansville team that entered the weekend 24th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at home at 39.7%.

While Evansville has been allowing a lot of open perimeter looks, ranking 323rd in opponent 3-point shooting percentage, the number lowers to a more respectable 34.3% at home compared to 37.9% in games played away from home.

The overall defense of Evansville!: has been better at home, allowing 12.4 points per 100 possessions fewer at home than in a road of neutral court environment, which the Purple Aces will need to lean on as the team is 230th in the nation in points scored on a per possession basis.

The Purple Aces are doing the little things to prevent easy points as well with Evansville 34th in the nation fewest free throws attempted per play on defense and are allowing opponents to get an offensive rebound on just 22.3% of missed shots in home games, which ranks 50th in the country.

With Southern Illinois 39th in the nation in percentage of opponents missed shots in road games that result in offensive rebounds, it will lead to a scarce amount of scoring chances and a low scoring game on Sunday.

The Play: Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Under 142.5

