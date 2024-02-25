 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter Health 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over when and how you can watch the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia.

By Nick Simon
AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will continue on Sunday, February 25 with the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. The green flag will be waved at 2:30 p.m. ET, and it will air on Fox.

The weather for the race should be pleasant, with the forecast calling for mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60’s.

Michael McDowell finished with the fastest time in qualifying and will start the race in pole position and will try to become the first Front Row Motorsports driver to win the race. Last year’s winner, Joey Logano, will join him on the front row.

Logano enters as the favorite to win the Ambetter Health 400 for a second straight year with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+1000), Chase Elliott (+1000), Ryan Blaney (+1100), Kyle Busch (+1100), and Brad Keselowski (+1100) as the top odds contenders to take the checkered flag.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, February 25
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2024 Ambetter Health 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Michael McDowell 34
2 Joey Logano 22
3 Kyle Busch 8
4 Todd Gilliland 38
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Ryan Blaney 12
7 Chris Buescher 17
8 Austin Cindric 2
9 Chase Briscoe 14
10 Austin Dillon 3
11 William Byron 24
12 Martin Truex Jr 19
13 Denny Hamlin 11
14 Josh Berry 4
15 Noah Gragson 10
16 Harrison Burton 21
17 Alex Bowman 48
18 Bubba Wallace 23
19 Tyler Reddick 45
20 Ryan Preece 41
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Christopher Bell 20
23 Daniel Suarez 99
24 Brad Keselowski 6
25 Ty Gibbs 54
26 Daniel Hemric 31
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
28 Chase Elliott 9
29 Zane Smith 71
30 Josh Williams 16
31 Justin Haley 51
32 Corey LaJoie 7
33 Kaz Grala 15
34 John H. Nemechek 42
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Erik Jones 43

