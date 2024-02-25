How to watch NASCAR’s Ambetter Health 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will continue on Sunday, February 25 with the Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. The green flag will be waved at 2:30 p.m. ET, and it will air on Fox.

The weather for the race should be pleasant, with the forecast calling for mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60’s.

Michael McDowell finished with the fastest time in qualifying and will start the race in pole position and will try to become the first Front Row Motorsports driver to win the race. Last year’s winner, Joey Logano, will join him on the front row.

Logano enters as the favorite to win the Ambetter Health 400 for a second straight year with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+1000), Chase Elliott (+1000), Ryan Blaney (+1100), Kyle Busch (+1100), and Brad Keselowski (+1100) as the top odds contenders to take the checkered flag.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

STARTING LINEUP