Kings vs. Clippers pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 25

The Sacramento Kings will hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, February 25. Tip-off from the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California is set for 9:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. This will be the third of four matchups between these Pacific Division opponents. Los Angeles won both of the matchups so far, 131-117 and 119-99, respectively.

Sacramento has only ruled out forward Sasha Vezenkov, who is dealing with an ankle injury and should be re-evaluated in the next three to five weeks. Center Alex Len is questionable with an illness. Los Angeles has yet to rule out anybody, and guard Norman Powell entered the day as the only questionable player due to an ankle issue. Paul George was downgraded Sunday morning to questionable with left knee soreness.

The Clippers are the 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles is the -225 moneyline favorite, while Sacramento is installed as the +185 underdog. The point total is set at 240.

Kings vs. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers -5.5

Both the Clippers and the Kings rank middle of the league against the spread. Los Angeles has covered in 52.7% of its games compared to 51.9%. Los Angeles has covered 53.9% of its home games, compared to Sacramento, covering 58.6% of games on the road. The Kings have covered in only 43.3% of its games coming off a win and won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Clippers are also coming off a win but have covered 55.6% of their games after a victory. The metrics, plus the success that Los Angeles has had against Sacramento so far this season, suggest it should cover on Sunday.

Over/Under: Under 240

Despite the stars on the team, the Clippers are hitting the over in just 41.5% of their games, which is the fourth-worst mark in the league. The Kings fare much better with 53.9% of their games hitting the over. George being downgraded on game day makes me wonder if he will be limited in his minutes. That in itself could be enough for the under to hit in this game.