Bulls vs. Pelicans pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 25

The Chicago Bulls will have a brief one-game road trip, taking on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, February 25. Tip-off from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, is set for 7 p.m. ET. This will be the second of two matchups between these teams this season, and Chicago won the first one on December 2, 124-118.

Bulls power forward Patrick Williams is having surgery on his left foot and joins shooting guard Zach LaVine as being sidelined for the remainder of the season. Chicago will also be without small forward Torrey Craig, who is dealing with a knee sprain and is set to be re-evaluated in the next two to four weeks.

New Orleans will be without guard Dyson Daniels (knee) and shooting guard CJ McCollum (ankle) on Sunday. The Pelicans could be without PF Zion Williamson and SF Brandon Ingram, who are both listed as questionable. Williamson is dealing with a foot injury, and Ingram has an illness.

The Pelicans are the four-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. New Orleans is installed at -180 on the moneyline, with Chicago as the +150 underdog. The point total is set at 224.

Bulls vs. Pelicans, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -4.5

The injury report could play a big role in this game. If New Orleans is down both Williamson and Ingram, the pendulum may swing the other way, and Chicago would have a better chance of covering. For now, though, the Pelicans should cover. They are 31-25-1 against the spread this season, which is the fifth-best mark in the league. New Orleans is the sixth-best team at home, ATS, and the second-best coming off a loss, which they are.

Over/Under: Under 224

Similar to the spread, the point total could vary depending on whether Williamson and/or Ingram suit up for this game. 56.4% of the Bulls’ games have hit the over this season, which is the fourth-highest amount in the NBA. The Pelicans’ games are nearly split half-and-half but have hit the under 51.8% of the time this season. Chicago has combined for more than 224 points in three of its last five games, while New Orleans has accomplished that just twice in its last five games. I typically shy away from taking the under, but think it is the play in this one. If both Williamson and Ingram play, however, I’d pivot and take the over.