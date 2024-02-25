Bucks vs. 76ers pick against the spread, over/under for Sunday, February 25

Two of the the top teams in the Eastern Conference will meet for a Sunday afternoon showdown as the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Milwaukee (36-21) returned from the All-Star break and picked up a big win on Thursday, downing the Timberwolves 112-107. The Bucks held the Wolves to just 13 points in the third quarter and that gave them enough room to take control of the contest. Philadelphia (33-23) is already playing its third game since the break and came up with a 104-97 victory over the Cavaliers on Friday. The 76ers were able to gut out this close matchup as Tyrese Maxey delivered 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

On the injury front, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for the Bucks while Khris Middleton (ankle) will miss his seventh straight game. For the Sixers, Joel Embiid (knee) is still out.

Milwaukee enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 230. The Bucks are listed as a -205 moneyline favorite, making the 76ers a +170 underdog.

Bucks vs. 76ers, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -4.5

Milwaukee got a big win in its return from the break and perhaps that will be what the spark that gets it back on track after struggling earlier in the month. The Sixers are fighting to hold the line in Embiid’s absence, but I think the presence of Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will be a bit much. I’m taking the Bucks to cover as a road favorite.

Over/Under: Under 230

Both offenses have been middling as of late as they’ve averaged roughly 112 points per game throughout that stretch. Both teams are still working themselves back into a groove following the All-Star break, so I’ll go with the under here.