Cubs re-signing OF Cody Bellinger to three-year, $80 million deal

At long last, the Hot Stove has begun to thaw. Cody Bellinger, one of four marquee free agents (and Scott Boras clients) still on the market as the calendar barreled towards March, has agreed to a deal that will bring him back to the Chicago Cubs — for the 2024 season, at the very least. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first broke the news, and reported that it would be a three-year, $80 million deal. As it turns out, however, those terms come with some serious caveats: Bellinger has the ability to opt out after each of the first two years, meaning this is more like a series of three one-year pacts.

Cody Bellinger's salary on his deal with the Chicago Cubs will pay him $30 million this season, $30 million in 2025 (if he doesn't opt out after Year 1) and $20 million in 2026 (if he doesn't opt out after Year 2). — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2024

In some ways, the makeup of this deal makes a lot of sense. After finally looking like his old NL MVP self in Chicago last year, Bellinger was undoubtedly hoping his comeback season would net him a major long-term contract in free agency. But the Cubs (and clearly other MLB organizations, most of whom had moved on from negotiations weeks ago) aren’t 100% certain of that turnaround.

The numbers are undisputable: a .307/.356/.525 slash line, 26 homers and 20 steals in 130 games to go along with strong defense in center field — at least until a knee injury relegated him to first base/DH duties down the stretch. But many of Bellinger’s underlying metrics (10th percentile in hard-hit rate, 22nd percentile in average exit velocity, 43-point gap between wOBA and xwOBA) indicated that he may have gotten a bit lucky, and that some regression was coming. Given how much Bellinger had struggled across 2021 and 2022, that was a scary proposition.

So, instead of something like seven years and $200 million, the Cubs held out for something that carried far lower risk while still cracking the $30 million mark in average annual value. This isn’t the first time that Scott Boras has worked out a creative deal like this: Two offseasons ago, with a compressed offseason and teams reticent to spend big money, Boras negotiated a three-year, $105 million deal between Carlos Correa and the Twins that included opt-outs after the first two seasons. No one expected the deal to last past 2022, and sure enough, Correa did opt out before eventually re-upping with Minnesota.

Still, it’s hard not to get the sense that Boras and Bellinger blinked first here. The 28-year-old did have several non-Cubs suitors at various points this winter, including seemingly natural fits like the Yankees, Blue Jays and Giants. But all three of those teams were unwilling to meet Boras where he’d drawn his hard line — whether that was $200 million or something else — and all three wound up filling their needs for a left-handed bat in other ways. Eventually, Bellinger decided that it would be better to make good money this year, return to a city and team in which he’s clearly comfortable, and try and prove to everyone around the league that last year was no fluke. He won’t be 30 yet by the time next offseason rolls around, after all, and if he repeats his 2023 production, there will likely be more teams willing to give him a nine-figure contract.

For the Cubs, conversely, this is a pretty massive win — a win they had to have if they wanted to finally get back atop the NL Central. Bellinger’s days as a plus center fielder might be numbered, but between Pete Crow-Armstrong, Alexander Canario and Kevin Alcantara, Chicago has plenty of other options out there in the medium term. Bellinger will likely still spend some time out there in 2024, but more importantly, he’ll slot into the middle of a batting order that seemed one impact bat short — while also solving the team’s DH woes and providing insurance at first base if the recently acquired Michael Busch struggles in his first extended MLB run. The Cubs still have some questions to answer in their rotation, but with the Brewers figuring to take at least a small step back, the North Siders are clearly the team to beat in this division now.