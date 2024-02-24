NCAA Tournament seeding implications of the Houston vs. Baylor classic in Waco

The No. 2 Houston Cougars and the No. 11 Baylor Bears faced off in an overtime dogfight with major playoff implications on Saturday. The Cougars came away with a hard-fought 82-76 road win in OT after the Bears missed a late free throw that would have given them the win in regulation, and after what would have been a walk-off three-pointer by Houston’s Jamal Shead was called back as time expired.

Houston is projected to earn a No. 1 seed, and this win just strengthened their case significantly. The Cougars are now 10-3 against Quad 1 teams and rest comfortably atop the Big XII standings with a an 11-3 league record. Last season Houston earned a No. 1 seed before falling to eventual Final Four participant Miami in the Sweet Sixteen.

The Cougars’ three losses this season have come against TCU, Kansas, and Iowa State. They rank No. 1 overall at KenPom, and could be still be in the running for the top overall seed over Purdue and UConn come March.

Ahead of this matchup, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projected the Bears to earn a No. 4 seed. An overtime loss to one of the best teams in the nation shouldn’t change that too much, but we may see them drop to a 5 in some projections. But that does make a big difference, as only the top four lines of the NCAA Tournament field are “protected” geographically, and the Bears would certainly prefer to play in either Omaha or Memphis instead having to travel farther and play in an always upset-heavy 5-12 game.

Baylor still has TCU, Kansas, Texas, and Texas Tech, and have lost to three of those four teams already this season. Depending on how the rest of this season plays out for Baylor, we could see them land as high as a No. 3 or as low as a No. 6.