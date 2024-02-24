Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell: Status for game against Kentucky on Saturday

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Kentucky Wildcats in a ranked SEC matchup on Saturday, February 24. Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell is questionable heading into the game with a head injury. Wrightsell sat out of Alabama’s Wednesday victory over the Florida Gators.

Wrightsell averages nine points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He put up 16 points in Alabama’s win over Texas A&M last Saturday before sustaining the head injury in practice on Monday. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tide are listed as a 2.5-point underdog. The total sits at 175.5.

Update 3:24 p.m. Whitesell will miss today’s contest for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama’s Latrell Wrightsell Jr. will not play today at Kentucky, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Wrightsell averaged 9 points per game and shoots 45 percent from 3 this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 24, 2024

Forward Mohamed Wague is also out serving a one-game suspension for elbowing an opponent in the head. Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell is also questionable with a shoulder injury.

Check back here for updates on Wrightsell’s injury status ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET tip.