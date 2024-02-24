Injury update, game status for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. vs. Texas on Saturday

The Kansas Jayhawks host the Texas Longhorns in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, Feb. 24. Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to play. McCullar sat out of two games before attempting to return to the court last Saturday against Oklahoma. He tweaked his knee against the Sooners and may be back on the sidelines.

McCullar averages a team-high 19 points per game. He adds 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, as well, and his absence is certainly noticed. Hunter Dickinson will need to step up his presence as the next-highest scorer on the team. KJ Adams and Johnny Furphy will also see an opportunity to increase their stat lines.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Jayhawks are listed as a 8.5-point favorite. The total sits at 144.5. Check back here before the 6:00 p.m. ET tip for more updates on McCullar’s game status.