College basketball picks: No. 13 Alabama vs. No. 17 Kentucky best bet on Saturday, Feb. 24

We have a showdown between two top teams in the SEC as the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide head up to Rupp Arena to battle the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Alabama (19-7, 11-2 SEC) stands tall atop the conference standings heading into this contest and picked up its third straight victory in a 98-93 overtime win over Florida on Wednesday. This was tight battle well into OT and the Tide were able to get the last word with an Aaron Estrada layup and a pair of Mark Sears free throws in the final 10 seconds. Grant Nelson had a strong game with 22 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks in the win.

Kentucky (18-8, 8-5 SEC) heads into this matchup fresh off getting punched in the gut in a 75-74 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Up by one in the closing seconds, the Wildcats seemingly had the game won when Adou Thiero blocked a Jordan Wright shot attempt. However, Wright got the ball back and quickly dished it to Tyrell Ward, who laid it in at the buzzer to hand the Cats the L. Antonio Reeves provided a third of UK’s offense with 25 points.

Senior Cats forward Tre Mitchell missed his second straight contest with a shoulder injury and his status for today’s matchup.

We should expect a fast-paced game with tons of movement up and down the floor as both teams rank in the top 25 in both adjusted tempo and average possession length. That quick pace has led to some moments of sloppiness for Alabama as it has the second-worst turnover rate in SEC play at 17.4%. The Wildcats are shooting a league-best 39.6% from three in the conference and that could be an effective tool if it can capitalize on Crimson Tide turnovers.

What this game means for Alabama

Alabama is entering the home stretch clinging onto first place in the league and doesn’t have much wiggle room with Tennessee breathing down its neck. A road victory over a Quad 1 opponent here would keep the train rolling for the Tide while also strengthening their resume.

What this game means for Kentucky

Kentucky has been an up and down team over the past month and that can be attributed to the number of injuries its had to deal with during that stretch. Bracket experts still have the Wildcats in the five to six seed range for the NCAA Tournament, but they could drop down further with another loss. They are 1-3 in their last four home games and John Calipari’s squad needs to step up and defend their home turf.

Alabama vs. Kentucky odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kentucky -2.5

Total: 175.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -142, Alabama +120

Pick: Under 175.5