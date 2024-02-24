College basketball picks: No. 10 UNC vs. Virginia best bet on Saturday, Feb. 24

We got Saturday ACC action in the Commonwealth as the No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels journey up to Charlottesville to battle the Virginia Cavaliers. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

North Carolina (20-6, 12-3 ACC) has been up and down throughout the month, but last Saturday was an up with a 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels came out firing with 50 points in the first half and kept it going in the second half to cruise to a comfortable win. Armando Bacot led the winning effort with 25 points and 12 rebounds.

Virginia (20-7, 11-5 ACC) wasn’t as fortunate against Virginia Tech on Monday as it was roasted by its arch rival in a 75-41 rout. The Cavaliers shot just 32.7% from the field for the game and their 12 turnovers led to 24 points on the other end for the Hokies. Isaac McKneely was the only UVA player to crack double-digit points in that miserable performance, leading with 11.

This will be an interesting clash as UNC operates at a brisk tempo and will be going up against the slowest, most methodical team in the nation in UVA. The Tar Heels lead the ACC with a 34.7% offensive rebound rate and considering that their possessions will be limited, they are going to have to capitalize on every second-chance opportunity they can get. Watch for the three-ball on the other end as UVA is tops in conference play with 39% shooting from downtown while UNC is limiting foes to just 28.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

What this game means for North Carolina

North Carolina has been inconsistent throughout February, but still sits atop the ACC standings by virtue of its victory over Duke. The Tar Heels need to start stacking wins again heading into the final stretch of the regular season and a Quad 1 road victory at Virginia could give them a spark.

What this game means for Virginia

Virginia is riding the NCAA Tournament at the moment and after Monday’s debacle against Va. Tech, it can’t afford any more bad losses. The Hoos are also hanging on the periphery of the race for the ACC regular season title and win over the first-place team in the conference will put them right back in the mix.

North Carolina vs. Virginia odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: North Carolina -3

Total: 130

Moneyline: UNC -135, UVA +114

Pick: Under 130