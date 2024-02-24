College basketball picks: No. 8 Duke vs. Wake Forest best bet on Saturday, Feb. 24

We got Saturday afternoon ACC action on Tobacco Road as the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils hit the road to meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Duke won the first matchup 77-69 back on February 12.

Duke (21-5, 12-3 ACC) has won five straight heading into this showdown and just crushed Miami in an 84-55 blowout on Wednesday. This game got out of hand towards the end of the first half as the Blue Devils continually built their lead while holding the Hurricanes to just 31.1% shooting from the field. Kyle Filipowski had himself a night with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in the win.

Wake Forest (17-9, 9-6 ACC) is trying to get off the NCAA Tournament bubble and helped its cause with a 91-58 stomping of Pitt on Tuesday. The Deacs were on fire throughout the evening as their 60.8% shooting from the field allowed them to balloon their 12-point halftime lead. They also outscored the Panthers in the paint 38-10. All five starters scored in double digits and Kevin Miller was the ring leader with 18 points.

Wake Forest is hoping that hot shooting can carry over in this matchup as it was held to just 39.1% the last time it matched up against Duke. The Blue Devils have boasted the most efficient offense in the league per KenPom and that’s been by them shooting 53.9% from the field in effective shooting. They’ll hope that offensive proficiency can carry on the road against a Demon Deacons squad that is undefeated at home this year and boasts a 10-3-1 record against the spread in home games.

What this game means for Duke

Duke is cruising right along near the top of the ACC standings and if it keeps racking up wins, then the regular season finale against North Carolina will be for the regular season league title. The Blue Devils are walking into a tough road environment in this rivalry showdown and a Quad 1 victory would give them even more confidence heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

What this game means for Wake Forest

As mentioned before, Wake Forest is right on the bubble in the eyes of bracketologists and these are the games that determine its worthiness of dancing in March. Metrics like KenPom and NET have the Deacs as a top 30 team, but their resume is weak with a 1-5 record against Quad 1 opponents. An upset victory over Duke would be a huge victory that could perhaps catch the eye of the selection committee.

Duke vs. Wake Forest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: Wake Forest -130, Duke +110

Pick: Wake Forest -2.5