Injury update, game status for Baylor guard Langston Love vs. Houston on Saturday

Update 11:40 a.m. There is still no official word on Love’s status, thought it appears to be leaning towards him not playing vs. Houston.

The Baylor Bears host the Houston Cougars in a Big XII matchup on Saturday, Feb. 24. Guard Langston Love is questionable to play in the matchup as he continues to recover from a leg injury. He was able to get on the court for a few minutes in Baylor’s loss to BYU on Tuesday, but had to be carried off the court into the locker room at halftime by his teammates.

Before that, Love had missed three games in a row. His last healthy appearance came on Feb. 6 against Texas Tech. Since then, Baylor suffered a loss to Kansas before putting together back-to-back wins over Oklahoma and West Virginia. Love averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as a 2.5-point underdog. The total sits at 135.