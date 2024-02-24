Injury update, game status for LSU guard Jalen Cook vs. Mississippi State on Saturday

The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in an SEC matchup on Saturday, February 24. The Tigers are on a two-game winning streak after two consecutive upsets of ranked SEC teams — and they won both with their leading scorer sidelined. Guard Jalen Cook has been dealing with a lower-leg injury that he sustained in a close loss to Florida on February 13, and he sat out of the Tigers’ one-point wins over Kentucky and South Carolina.

Cook averages a team-high 15.6 points and 2.8 assists per game. In his absence, Tyrell Ward, Jalen Reed, and Jordan Wright have stepped up their scoring averages to lead the team to two ranked wins. Cook is questionable to play against Mississippi State at home on Saturday evening.

Check back for more updates before the 8:30 p.m. ET tip.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bulldogs are listed as a 2.5-point favorite. The total sits at 145.5.