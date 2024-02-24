Injury update, game status for Kentucky forward Tre Mitchell vs. Alabama on Saturday

The Kentucky Wildcats look to bounce back from their latest loss to LSU as they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, Feb. 24. Forward Tre Mitchell is unlikely to take the court in this top-25 matchup as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury. Mitchell sustained a back injury that kept him off the court earlier this month, and when he attempted to return against Ole Miss on on Feb. 13, he aggravated his shoulder. He has not played since.

The Wildcats grabbed a dominant win without Mitchell before falling to LSU. Mitchell averages 12 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. In the loss to LSU, Kentucky was out-rebounded 38-30.

On the Alabama side, Latrell Wrightsell is questionable with a head injury, and Mohamed Wague will sit out due to a one-game suspension after he elbowed an opponent in the head.

Check back for more updates ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET tip.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wildcats are listed as a 3-point favorite. The total sits at 175.5.