NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR won’t go far for its next race as they are coming off the Daytona 500 and heading to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 will run on Sunday, February 25, with qualifying being held the day before. Qualifying is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET, airing on FS1.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway went under some renovations in 2022 and is now run as a superspeedway. This is notable as the Cup Series changed how it qualifies at superspeedways this year. The entry list is no longer separated into groups, and drivers will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The fastest ten drivers advance to the final round to set a new single-car, single-lap time. The best time from the final round will earn the pole position for Sunday, with the rest of the starting lineup being filled out.

Joey Logano has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the Ambetter Health 400, installed at +900. He led the most laps at the Daytona 500 (45), and it looked like a win was in his grasp, but a series of wrecks down the stretch forced him to finish 32nd. Chase Elliott has the second-best odds at +1000, with William Byron (the Daytona 500 winner) tied for third at +1100, along with Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch.

Logano won last year’s race and is looking to become the first back-to-back winner at the event since Jimmie Johnson did it in 2015 and 2016.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Ambetter Health 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 Josh Williams 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

