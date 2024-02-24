NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Atlanta Cup Series race

NASCAR is coming off a chaotic weekend in Daytona and now heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia for its next races. All three series will be in action with the Cup Series closing things out with the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 25. The race will run at 3 p.m. ET on Fox on Sunday, but qualifying will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

NASCAR tweaked the qualifying process for the Cup Series this season. If qualifying deals with two separate groups, those that don’t advance out of Group A will now make up the outside row of cars 11-40, while those that don’t advance to the final round out of Group B will make up the inside row. Superspeedways will not do groups but will still do the two rounds of qualifying.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway underwent some renovations in 2022 and is now run as a superspeedway. This means that each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier and the top 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. Drivers will then complete a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to set the first five rows of the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the final round of qualifying will earn the pole position on Sunday.

