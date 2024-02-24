 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Atlanta Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia.

By Teddy Ricketson
William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2024 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is coming off a chaotic weekend in Daytona and now heads to the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia for its next races. All three series will be in action with the Cup Series closing things out with the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, February 25. The race will run at 3 p.m. ET on Fox on Sunday, but qualifying will be held on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

How to watch qualifying for the Ambetter Health 400

Date: Saturday, February 24
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

NASCAR tweaked the qualifying process for the Cup Series this season. If qualifying deals with two separate groups, those that don’t advance out of Group A will now make up the outside row of cars 11-40, while those that don’t advance to the final round out of Group B will make up the inside row. Superspeedways will not do groups but will still do the two rounds of qualifying.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway underwent some renovations in 2022 and is now run as a superspeedway. This means that each driver will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier and the top 10 fastest drivers will advance to the final round. Drivers will then complete a new single-car, one-lap qualifier to set the first five rows of the starting lineup. The fastest driver from the final round of qualifying will earn the pole position on Sunday.

Entry list

2024 Ambetter Health 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 Josh Williams 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

