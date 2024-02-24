Betting Odds for UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval 2

The UFC returns to Mexico City this Saturday, February 24 with a 13-fight card live from CDMX Arena. A pair of top-five flyweights close out the show as #1 Brandon Moreno takes on #3 Brandon Royval in the main event. Coverage of the preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET, as the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both will be available to stream on ESPN+.
Moreno (21-7-2) faces off with Royval for a second time, as in their first meeting he emerged victorious by way of first-round TKO. The former UFC flyweight champion looks to get back on track after losing to Alexandre Pantoja via split decision last July.
Royval (15-7) fills in for Amir Albazi who withdrew due to a neck injury. He had his flyweight title shot last December but also lost to Alexandre Pantoja. Still a top-three fighter in the division, he now gets a second chance to beat Moreno and propel back to contender status.
Here’s a look at the full card and list of odds for Saturday’s event.
UFC Fight Night Mexico City odds
Preliminary card
Muhammad Naimov: -535
Erik Silva: +400
Felipe Dos Santos: -298
Victor Altamarino: +240
Luis Rodriguez: -122
Denys Bondar: +102
Fares Ziam: -218
Claudio Puelles: +180
Edgar Chairez: -355
Daniel Lacerda: +280
Mateus Mendonca: -130
Jesus Santos Aguilar: +110
Raoni Barcelos: -192
Cristian Quinonez: +160
Main card
Manuel Torres: -185
Chirs Duncan: +154
Yazmin Jauregui: -520
Sam Hughes: +390
Raul Rosas Jr: -218
Ricky Turcios: +180
Daniel Zellhuber: -270
Francisco Prado: +220
Yair Rodriguez: -155
Brian Ortega: +130
Brandon Moreno: -290
Brandon Royval: +235