Betting Odds for UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval 2

The UFC returns to Mexico City this Saturday, February 24 with a 13-fight card live from CDMX Arena. A pair of top-five flyweights close out the show as #1 Brandon Moreno takes on #3 Brandon Royval in the main event. Coverage of the preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET, as the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Moreno (21-7-2) faces off with Royval for a second time, as in their first meeting he emerged victorious by way of first-round TKO. The former UFC flyweight champion looks to get back on track after losing to Alexandre Pantoja via split decision last July.

Royval (15-7) fills in for Amir Albazi who withdrew due to a neck injury. He had his flyweight title shot last December but also lost to Alexandre Pantoja. Still a top-three fighter in the division, he now gets a second chance to beat Moreno and propel back to contender status.

Here’s a look at the full card and list of odds for Saturday’s event.

UFC Fight Night Mexico City odds

Preliminary card

Muhammad Naimov: -535

Erik Silva: +400

Felipe Dos Santos: -298

Victor Altamarino: +240

Luis Rodriguez: -122

Denys Bondar: +102

Fares Ziam: -218

Claudio Puelles: +180

Edgar Chairez: -355

Daniel Lacerda: +280

Mateus Mendonca: -130

Jesus Santos Aguilar: +110

Raoni Barcelos: -192

Cristian Quinonez: +160

Main card

Manuel Torres: -185

Chirs Duncan: +154

Yazmin Jauregui: -520

Sam Hughes: +390

Raul Rosas Jr: -218

Ricky Turcios: +180

Daniel Zellhuber: -270

Francisco Prado: +220

Yair Rodriguez: -155

Brian Ortega: +130

Brandon Moreno: -290

Brandon Royval: +235