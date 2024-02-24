 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Betting Odds for UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno-Brandon Royval 2

UFC Fight Night comes to you live from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, February 24. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Mike Turay
UFC 255: Moreno v Royval Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The UFC returns to Mexico City this Saturday, February 24 with a 13-fight card live from CDMX Arena. A pair of top-five flyweights close out the show as #1 Brandon Moreno takes on #3 Brandon Royval in the main event. Coverage of the preliminary card gets going at 7 p.m. ET, as the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET. Both will be available to stream on ESPN+.

Moreno (21-7-2) faces off with Royval for a second time, as in their first meeting he emerged victorious by way of first-round TKO. The former UFC flyweight champion looks to get back on track after losing to Alexandre Pantoja via split decision last July.

Royval (15-7) fills in for Amir Albazi who withdrew due to a neck injury. He had his flyweight title shot last December but also lost to Alexandre Pantoja. Still a top-three fighter in the division, he now gets a second chance to beat Moreno and propel back to contender status.

Here’s a look at the full card and list of odds for Saturday’s event.

UFC Fight Night Mexico City odds

Preliminary card

Muhammad Naimov: -535
Erik Silva: +400

Felipe Dos Santos: -298
Victor Altamarino: +240

Luis Rodriguez: -122
Denys Bondar: +102

Fares Ziam: -218
Claudio Puelles: +180

Edgar Chairez: -355
Daniel Lacerda: +280

Mateus Mendonca: -130
Jesus Santos Aguilar: +110

Raoni Barcelos: -192
Cristian Quinonez: +160

Main card

Manuel Torres: -185
Chirs Duncan: +154

Yazmin Jauregui: -520
Sam Hughes: +390

Raul Rosas Jr: -218
Ricky Turcios: +180

Daniel Zellhuber: -270
Francisco Prado: +220

Yair Rodriguez: -155
Brian Ortega: +130

Brandon Moreno: -290
Brandon Royval: +235

