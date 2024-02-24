Full undercard for Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory middleweight fight

A battle of unbeaten super middleweights takes place as Edgar Berlanga (21-0, 16 KOs) and Padraig McCrory (18-0, 9 KOs) clash this Saturday, February 24. The 12-round bout will take place at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida and coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET on DAZN.

Berlanga made his return after a six month suspension and defeated Jason Quigley by unanimous decision last June. The fighter out of Brooklyn, NY retained his NABO super middleweight title with the win, a belt he won back in 2021 over Marcelo Esteban Coceres. Berlanga possesses huge KO power, as his first 16 victories all came by way of first-round knockout.

McCrory fights out of Ireland and has competed across three different weight divisions in his seven year career. Overall, he’s won the WBC International Silver Super Middleweight title and IBO Light Heavyweight title. In his last bout he won via unanimous decision against Steed Woodall.

Before Berlanga and McCrory hit the ring, the undercard features an array of talented fighters across different weight classes. In the co-main event, a pair of lightweights face off as Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) and Brayan Zamarripa (14-2, 5 KOs) take center stage. Cruz is the overwhelming betting favorite, with -3500 odds to win while Zamarripa has +1500 odds, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.

Lastly for the main event, Berlanga is the -525 betting favorite while McCrory has +360 odds to win. The favored method of victory is Berlanga by KO (+120).

Full Card for Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory