Celtics vs. Knicks pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, February 24

The marquee showdown on the Saturday night NBA slate will feature the Boston Celtics heading down to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC.

Boston (44-12) picked up where it left off before the All-Star break by clobbering the Bulls 129-112 on Thursday. The Celtics pulled away in the second half as Derrick White led with 28 points, five assists, and three blocks. New York (34-22) was also victorious in its return from the break, knocking off the 76ers 110-96 on Thursday. The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Knicks as Jalen Brunson dropped 21 points and 12 assists.

On the injury front, Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are still out for the Knicks while Miles McBride (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable.

Boston enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 223.5. The Celtics are listed as a -238 moneyline favorite, making the Knicks a +185 underdog.

Celtics vs. Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +6.5

Boston is 3-0 against New York so far this season and two of its wins have been by double digits. However, the Knicks have mostly handled business at MSG as they are 19-8 at home with a 15-11-1 against the spread. Even if they don’t win this game, I’ll still predict them bringing the fight to the league’s top team and covering here.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The under has cashed in 18 of 27 Knicks home games this season and it’s a good play for this primetime battle. Both teams have held opponents to an average of less than 111 points over their last 10 games and with this being a matchup of two top teams in the East, I’d imagine the defensive focus will be cranked up in the Garden. I’m taking the under.