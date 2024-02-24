NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 24

Only three games will tip off across the NBA this evening, but there are still opportunities for you to hit on value plays in DraftKings DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Alec Burks, New York Knicks, $5,000

Burks is right on the value line tonight as his team welcomes the Boston Celtics to Madison Square Garden. He’s averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game for the Knicks, numbers that have equated to 20 FPTS a game for DFS users. He only logged 13 minutes in their victory over the 76ers on Thursday, but I’d imagine he’ll get more run in a big, primetime matchup like this.

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves, $4,900

Minnesota will host the Brooklyn Nets this evening and that presents an opportunity for Reid to make an impact. He’s putting up 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a game off the bench, but his production has somewhat dipped in recent outings. With the team getting back into the swing of things following the All-Star break, I’ll predict that he steps it up for the West’s top team tonight.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic, $4,800

Suggs is also another value play to consider as Orlando pays a visit to the Detroit Pistons tonight. The guard exited Thursday’s loss against the Cavaliers with a head injury, but wasn’t listed on today’s injury report and should be good to go. He’s been a good DFS add with 24 FPTS per game and with them matching up against the lowly Pistons, I’d try to carve a space out for him in my lineup this evening.