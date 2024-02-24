Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

We have a light slate of NBA action this evening with just three games tipping off around the league. There are still opportunities to hit on player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and we’ll go over some of our favorites below.

Jrue Holiday over 11.5 points vs. Knicks (+100)

The Boston Celtics will head down to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks tonight with the hopes of extending their win streak to eight. Holiday has averaged 13 ppg for the C’s this season, but has failed to crack double digits in his previous two outings. He’s only put up eight combined shot attempts in those outings and even going up against a tough defensive team like the Knicks, I think he’ll get enough looks to get back to his season average. I’m taking the over on his point total.

Simone Fontecchio under 1.5 threes vs. Magic (+114)

Fontecchio has been an effective weapon from downtown for both the Utah Jazz and the Detroit Pistons this season, shooting 38.6% from three this season.. However, the Pistons will host the Magic this evening and that could present problems for them on that front. Orlando has been defending the three well as of late, limiting opponents to just 11.2 makes on 35.2% shooting over their last 10 games. I’ll take the under on Fontecchio’s threes for the evening and predict an off night for him.

Jaden McDaniels over 0.5 blocks vs. Nets (+120)

McDaniels is averaging 0.5 blocks for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, but has racked up five in his last five games. He’s facing a Brooklyn Nets team that has been blocked an average of 5.3 times over their last 10 game and while that isn’t necessarily an eye-popping number, opponents have shown that they can send their shots packing. I’ll take the over on McDaniels’ blocks this evening.