Brad Richardson joins Missin Curfew to talk scouting role with Flames, playing with Jack Stoll

Brad Richardson was drafted with the 163rd pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. Expectations weren’t very high for the forward, but he then went on to play 18 seasons in the NHL between the Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames.

Richardson finally hung up his skates following the 2021-2022 season. He played in a total of 869 career games and finished with 254 points with 111 goals and 143 assists. Richardson now is a scout with Calgary despite only being with the organization as a player for one season. He joined Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall on the latest episode of Missin Curfew, presented by DraftKings Network. The trio discusses what it is like working for Craig Conroy and what it was like playing alongside Jack Stoll while Richardson was with the Kings.

O’Brien and Upshall discuss the week that Edmonton Oilers winger Warren Foegele had. He had two goals against the Boston Bruins and added another against the Arizona Coyotes. The hosts dubbed him the “Dog of the Week.” The duo dubs the overtime thriller between Boston and Edmonton the game of the year so far. They also talk about Auston Matthews hitting 50 goals and his near-record pace, as well as Patrick Kane notching his 800th assist.

